San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama turned some heads, and not just because of his height or his basketball talent. Wembanyama was seen working out on the basketball court with French NBA Draft prospect Maxime Raynaud, per KENS 5 San Antonio.

Both Wembanyama and Raynaud are from France. They are also both over 7 feet tall. The two apparently appear to be friends, as a social media post revealed they also played chess together.

Wembanyama is known as a passionate chess player, as well as the face of the Spurs. He was sidelined with blood clots for a good portion of the 2024-25 season.

Raynaud finished a strong college career at Stanford's basketball program this past season. He averaged a double-double in 2024-25, scoring more than 20 points a game. He also grabbed 10.6 rebounds a contest. Stanford just finished their first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Spurs hold the second overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Raynaud is a projected late first-round or second-round draft pick, per KENS 5. San Antonio also has a second pick in the first round, with the 14th overall selection.

The Spurs look to help Victor Wembanyama in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Spurs saw an improvement last season from the year before. Although Wembanyama was bothered by medical issues, he still contributed mightily to the club. He finished the season averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs also have veteran guard Chris Paul to help Wemby on the floor. San Antonio will clearly use their second overall pick on a key player designed to help that group. There are several options for San Antonio with that second pick, including Duke guard Kon Knueppel and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

According to ESPN's latest mock draft, the Spurs are projected to take Harper.

“San Antonio was thrilled with its lottery luck, and early signs indicate that it is very comfortable with Harper, prioritizing the best available talent over fit concerns in a backcourt that features De'Aaron Fox and NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle,” ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes.

It will be interesting to see if the Spurs select Raynaud with a later pick. Clearly, the French star has a connection to Wembanyama. Raynaud started 94 games at Stanford, and appeared in 129 contests.

The first pick of the draft goes to the Dallas Mavericks, who are expected to take Duke star forward Cooper Flagg. The 2025 NBA Draft is June 25.