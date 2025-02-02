Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama's partnership has been great in their first season playing together on the San Antonio Spurs, and that will continue during All-Star Weekend, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Sources: Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama will partner up and represent the San Antonio Spurs by participating in the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the offseason, Paul decided that he wanted to sign with the Spurs, and in that, he's been able to help mentor a young team that looks to be very promising in the future. Along with that, he's given Wembanyama to play with one of the best point guards this league has had to help evaluate his game.

Wembanyama was already going to be at All-Star Weekend after being voted in as a reserve. Before he was voted in, Paul made sure to advocate for the second-year player to get in and represent the Spurs.

“I hope the coaches will do right and make sure they put Vic into the game,” Paul said. “Of course, it's great to be voted in by the fans. But, if Vic gets voted in by the coaches, that's an honor to be voted in by your peers.”

Wembanyama showed in his rookie season that he was going to be a problem in the league for years to come, and he's followed that up with an even better second year. He's gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the league such as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he's showing off the multitude of things that he can do on the floor, whether it's offense or defense.

This will not be the last time that Wembanyama will be participating in All-Star Weekend, and he should also be adding awards to his name in the near future.