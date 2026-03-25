The San Antonio Spurs have been rolling over the last month, thanks in large part to the play of Victor Wembanyama, who has emerged as a legit MVP candidate down the stretch of the season. While the Spurs haven't made up much ground on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also scorching hot, they are more than likely to finish no lower than second in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama has long been known as a terror on the defensive end of the floor, and recently, a new stat was unearthed showcasing just how dominant the former number one overall draft pick has been on both ends of the floor this season.

“Most 25-point, 15-rebound, and 5-block games in the NBA this season: 4 — Victor Wembanyama. 1 — Zach Edey,” reported ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter, noting that Wembanyama's mark was “the Most by any player since Tim Duncan's MVP season in 2001-02.”

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Wembanyama is hoping to lead the Spurs into their first true era of prosperity in the post-Duncan era, and in many ways, he profiles as a hyper-modernized version of the Big Fundamental, able to get it done on both offense and defense, and bringing consistency and intensity every time he steps on the court.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has emerged as a legitimate championship threat in the West, with their three-guard trio of Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, and rookie Dylan Harper fitting together seamlessly, and Wembanyama continuing to dominate on both sides of the ball.

While it's rare for a team to make a deep playoff run in its first foray into the postseason as a group, and nearly unprecedented to win a championship, the Spurs seem to have a real chance of breaking that trend this year.