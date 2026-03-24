Victor Wembanyama achieved an incredible feat with his performance in the San Antonio Spurs' clash against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Wembanyama is going through the third season of his NBA career with the Spurs. He has made serious strides as one of the top players in the league, elevating the squad back to playoff contention.

In 26 minutes of action, Wembanyama filled up the stat sheet. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and four assists. He shot 11-of-22 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

This performance allowed him to make NBA history. Before turning 23 years old, he achieved recording 4,000 points and 600 blocks as the first player in the last 40 seasons to do so.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the first player in the last 40 NBA seasons with: 4,000+ points.

600+ blocks. Before turning 23 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sMR0KIMy7Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2026

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Heat

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama continues to make serious noise as a young superstar, leading the Spurs to a 136-111 blowout win over the Heat.

Rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in both categories after securing 62 rebounds and scoring 60 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Heat as they only grabbed 38 rebounds and produced 40 points inside the paint.

Six players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Wembanyama. Dylan Harper delivered a strong display with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 9-of-14 overall, including 3-of-5 from downtown. Keldon Johnson came next with 21 points and six rebounds, Stephon Castle had 19 points and seven rebounds, De'Aaron Fox put up 14 points and six assists, while Harrison Barnes provided 13 points and three rebounds.

San Antonio improved to a 54-18 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They remain on the road as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on March 25 at 8 p.m. ET.