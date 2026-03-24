The 2025-26 season has been the San Antonio Spurs' coming out party, as they have ascended towards the top of the NBA totem pole and have become one of the best teams in the association. And it's not like the Spurs are just the Victor Wembanyama show; they have such a young and deep team that can fire on all cylinders even when Wembanyama takes a backseat, and their 54-18 record on the season is the furthest thing from a fluke as there can be.

But make no mistake about it, the Spurs' title hopes will hinge on Wembanyama and just how far he can take this team much like franchise greats Tim Duncan and David Robinson did before him.

And prominent media member Bill Simmons, who has been a noted student of the game for decades, believes that Wembanyama is already rubbing elbows with some of the all-time greats when compared to a similar point in their careers.

“Only three Year Two guys won the title that were first team All-NBA, which were '99 (Tim) Duncan, '81 (Larry) Bird, and '71 Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar). I’m only mentioning that because I think that’s the territory he’s in,” Simmons said of Wembanyama on the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast.

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“And it feels weird to have all these names from the first 80 years in the league and be like holy s**t, those are the best names we have but I do think that’s what we’re watching.”

Only time will tell if Wembanyama can get over the hump early in his career the way those players did. The Oklahoma City Thunder stand in his way, after all. But if there's anybody who's shown enough individual excellence to warrant consideration, it's the Spurs star.

The good thing is that the Spurs were bad for the first two seasons of Wembanyama's career, which allowed them to fill the roster with quality players. This makes them one of the best contenders in the association, and could very well make Simmons look clairvoyant once more.