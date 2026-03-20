The San Antonio Spurs are back in the playoffs after a six-season drought.

Of course, a huge part of their return, literally and figuratively, is Victor Wembanyama. He drained the game-winning jumper against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday to lift the Spurs, 101-100, at Frost Bank Center and secure their spot in the postseason.

With the shot clock winding down, Wembanyama took a few jab steps before pulling up over Oso Ighodaro and burying the shot with 1.1 seconds left.

The Suns had a chance to steal the win, but Devin Booker's half-court heave was way short.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama did not make a big deal out of his clutch bucket when asked about it after the game, as shared by Spurs reporter Carolina Teague.

“We ran the play, and De'Aaron reacted well, and said it's pretty straightforward,” shared the two-time All-Star.

Rasheer Flemming missed two free throws before Wembanyama's game-winning shot.

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The 7-foot-4 star finished with a game-high 34 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three steals.

De'Aaron Fox provided support with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

The Spurs, who improved to 52-18, including 27-7 at home, played without Stephon Castle, who was a last-minute scratch due to a hip injury.

Wembanyama has fully embraced his responsibility as the go-to guy of the Spurs. It felt like there was still a bit of reluctance in him to take over during his first two years, but now, he has become more aggressive in being the team's cornerstone.

Wembanyama has even acknowledged that he's one of one, which should only bode well for the Silver and Black in their return to the playoffs.