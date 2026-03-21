The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Indiana Pacers at home on Saturday night. Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report along with Stephon Castle. Wembanyama is dealing with soreness in his right ankle, while Castle is already ruled out with right hip tightness. Here's everything we know about Victor Wembanyama's injury and his status for the game vs. the Pacers.

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Pacers

While Castle is already ruled out, Wembanyama is ruled questionable for Saturday's contest between the Spurs and Pacers. His status will likely remain unclear until San Antonio announces his potential availability before tip-off. Victor Wembanyama has stated he wants to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, so he could push to play on Saturday night.

The Spurs are firmly in second place in the Western Conference right now, as they are just three games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Considering the Pacers own the worst record in the NBA (15-55), this game is not considered to be a marquee matchup.

Victor Wembanyama has been a monster for the Spurs all season long. The three-time All-Star is averaging 24.3 points (tied career-best), 11.1 rebounds (career-best), 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks (league leader) per game. He also owns an impressive 50.6% field goal percentage while shooting 35.7% from beyond the three-point line (career-best).

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Wembanyama played in the Spurs' last game that ended in a 101-100 win over the Phoenix Suns. The third-year veteran finished that contest with 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and three steals. That victory clinched a playoff berth for San Antonio.

So, when it comes to the question if Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer remains up in the air.

Spurs injury report

Stephon Castle – Out: Right Hip; Tightness

Harrison Ingram – Out: G League; Two-Way

David Jones Garcia – Out: G League; Two-Way

Emmanuel Miller – Out: G League; Two-Way

Victor Wembanyama – Questionable: Right Ankle; Soreness

Pacers injury report

Johnny Furphy – Out: Right ACL; Tear

Tyrese Haliburton – Out: Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Quentin Jackson – Questionable: Right Calf; Strain

TJ McConnell – Questionable: Right Hamstring; Soreness

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable: Right Calf; Contusion

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable: Right Ankle; Injury Management

Taelon Peter – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Micah Potter – Questionable: Right Triceps; Strain

Ben Sheppard – Questionable: Left Ankle; Sprain

Pascal Siakam – Questionable: Right Knee; Sprain

Jalen Slawson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Ethan Thompson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Obi Toppin – Questionable: Right Foot; Injury Management

Ivica Zubac – Out: Rib; Fracture