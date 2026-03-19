For the San Antonio Spurs, the 2026 NCAA Tournament feels like an interesting exercise in possibly deepening their core. As the collegiate world descends into the beautiful chaos of single-elimination basketball, the eyes of the Alamo City are fixed firmly on the horizon. They are searching for the next transformative talent to slot alongside their existing core. This is more than just a scouting trip. It is a quest for the missing DNA that will elevate a storied franchise back to the summit of the basketball world. The hardwood of March Madness is the ultimate laboratory to test the mettle of the next generation.

The San Antonio mission

The 2025-26 NBA season has been one of developmental milestones and hard-fought lessons for the Spurs. They have shown flashes of brilliance interrupted by the inevitable growing pains of a young roster. The win-loss column (51-18) reflects the internal growth that the team continues to build its identity around. That means versatile playmaking and a relentless defensive motor.

Fans have seen the Spurs compete with the elite of the Western Conference on any given night. Of course, the consistency required to navigate the grueling eighty-two-game schedule remains the final frontier. There is a palpable sense that San Antonio's foundation is set. We'll see if the front office can identify the specific skill sets that will turn these competitive efforts into a sustained postseason threat.

Identifying missing ingredients

As we look toward the 2026 NBA Draft, the Spurs can afford to be surgical rather than desperate. They should focus on prospects who complement their established pillars. Sure, they hold a pick swap with the Hawks that could land them in the late lottery. That makes identifying value in the “connector” and “specialist” archetypes quite important.

Not surprisingly, San Antonio has always valued high basketball IQ, defensive versatility, and a selfless approach to the game. That said, the modern NBA demands a level of shot creation and interior depth that can break down disciplined defenses. The 2026 class offers a fascinating array of prospects who may not be the headlining “Big Three.” However, these kids also possess the specific skills to thrive in a motion-heavy system and provide the depth necessary for a deep playoff run.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

If there is one player whose statistical profile and motor scream “San Antonio,” it is Yaxel Lendeborg from Michigan. The versatile forward has become an advanced stats darling this season. Lendeborg is the quintessential connector. He is a 6-foot-9 force who impacts every facet of the game without needing the ball to be a primary option. Watching him navigate the high-low sets and defensive rotations during the tournament will be a masterclass in efficiency and spatial awareness.

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For the Spurs, Lendeborg represents a perfect tactical fit. He possesses the discipline to anchor a switch-heavy scheme and the offensive touch to stretch the floor or finish around the rim. His poise under pressure and relentless work on the glass make him a prospect who can step into the Spurs' rotation immediately.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

The evolution of the modern wing requires a blend of length, lateral quickness, and a burgeoning outside shot. Florida's Thomas Haugh has displayed all those in spades this year. Haugh is a high-octane athlete who thrives in transition. Of course, he has also shown significant growth in his half-court discipline. That's particularly true as a versatile defender capable of stifling multiple positions. In the pressure-cooker environment of March, his ability to provide winning plays will be under the microscope.

The Spurs have a storied history of developing athletic wings into elite two-way threats. Right now, Haugh possesses the raw tools and competitive fire that align with the organization’s developmental philosophy. His defensive instincts are already at a high level. If he can show a consistent stroke from deep during a deep tournament run, he becomes an irresistible option for a San Antonio squad looking to bolster its perimeter depth.

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Rounding out the trio is Arizona Wildcat Brayden Burries. This guard's fundamental soundness and scoring instincts could be the missing spark for the Spurs’ second unit. Burries is a refined playmaker who plays the game at his own pace. He never appears rattled by defensive pressure or the magnitude of the moment. What makes him such a compelling prospect for San Antonio is his elite body control and his ability to navigate the pick-and-roll with a veteran’s maturity.

During March Madness, his scoring efficiency and decision-making will be his greatest calling cards. He has the unique ability to act as both a primary initiator and an off-ball threat. The Spurs have always prioritized backcourt players who can think the game two steps ahead. Burries fits that mold perfectly with his disciplined approach. His blend of physical strength and a high-IQ floor game makes him a player who should seamlessly integrate into the Silver and Black’s culture.