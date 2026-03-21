The San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, and Stephon Castle sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable with right hip tightness, putting the Spurs guard in focus as the team looks to extend its four-game winning streak.

The Spurs enter the matchup at 52–18, No. 2 in the Western Conference, with its playoff position already secured. Meanwhile, the Pacers come in at 15–55, No. 15 in the East, trying to snap a brutal losing streak as its season continues to slip away. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Stephon Castle and his playing status vs. the Pacers.

Stephon Castle has been a steady presence this season. Through 59 games, he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He is also shooting 46.5 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three, and 73.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Moreover, Castle continues to control the pace and create opportunities. He handles playmaking duties and keeps the offense organized. His presence gives the Spurs balance and consistency, especially as they push deeper into the postseason picture.

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Stephon Castle injury status vs. Pacers

The Spurs’ injury report makes Castle’s availability especially important. Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, and Emanuel Miller are all out due to G League assignments. San Antonio still has depth, but Castle’s playmaking remains key to maintaining rhythm.

On the other side, the Pacers are dealing with a heavy injury report. Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) and Johnny Furphy (ACL) are out, along with Ivica Zubac (rib). Multiple players, including Quenton Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Pascal Siakam, are listed as questionable.

The Spurs are looking to stay sharp. The Pacers are searching for any momentum. So when it comes to whether Stephon Castle is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer remains uncertain. His status is questionable, and his availability will depend on pregame evaluations.