There is no San Antonio Spurs player more equipped than De'Aaron Fox to speak on a moment that went viral because it disparaged Hispanic fans.

On the heels of a woman seen texting about “Crazy Hispanic fans” during a game at the Frost Bank Center, asking how they could afford to attend the home games, Fox commented on the incident following a 134-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

“My high school was 60 percent Hispanic. I'm from Texas,” Fox responded when asked about the occurrence.

Though Fox was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, he grew up down the road from San Antonio.

“I'm from Houston, man. I think that's the most diverse city in the country,” the two-time NBA All-Star added. “What do you expect? It's like going to Boston and complaining that there's a bunch of white people. What type of sense does that [make,] like, it doesn't make sense.”

This really angered me… 😡 pic.twitter.com/dU5FLo8PjN — 5⭐️ The BirdHouse Tailgate (@TheBirdHouseTG) March 20, 2026

De'Aaron Fox invokes family in speaking out about a fan's text

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In further responding to the aforementioned video, Fox spoke about his family dynamic.

“My kids are a quarter Mexican, so they're going to be used to,” the former Sacramento King continued. “My wife's dad's side is all Black. My wife's mom's side, all Mexicans from Mexico. My mother-in-law was born in Mexico, so my kids are going to be used to seeing that. All his uncles are Black, all his tias are Mexican.”

The video at the heart of the controversy appeared to be taking during a Spurs game vs. the Phoenix Suns. Two nights later against the Pacers, several San Antonians had already turned the message into a rallying cry. Fans in the stands were wearing shirts that featured the words, “Crazy Hispanic fan.” Others in the crowd were waving Mexican flags to show their pride.

A Spur since February of 2025 via a huge trade, Fox has already integrated himself into the local community. On several occasions, he's held events for those in need in his new home. Asked about the importance of diversity to the city, the team, and the community, Fox didn't hesitate to share thoughts about an area where people of Hispanic descent make up around 64% of the population.

“For someone to complain about that, especially being in San Antonio, I don't know why you would, why that would make any sense. It should be normalized,” Fox said. “You're going to see people that aren't, that don't look the same as you, that probably have a different accent as you. And not just a different accent as far as ethnicity. You go to California, you're going to hear a different [accent,] or you go to LA, you're going to hear a different accent than someone from Dallas, or someone from Boston, or someone from Miami, someone from Chicago. You're going to hear different accents. So at this point, you would think it would be normal, but to each their own.”