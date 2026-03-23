On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will hit the floor on the road to take on the Miami Heat. Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell are on the injury report for this game, both listed originally listed as questionable. Here's everything we know about Castle and Vassell's injury situations and their playing status vs the Heat.

Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle playing status vs the Heat

For the game against Miami, Stephon Castle is officially good to go after being listed on the injury report due to hip tightness. Meanwhile, Vassell is also questionable with right hamstring tightness. Both players have missed time sporadically over the last couple of weeks, with both sitting out of San Antonio's last game, a comfortable home win over the Indiana Pacers.

For the Heat, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is probable for this game due to left hip tightness, while All-Star Norman Powell is questionable with right calf tightness. Andrew Wiggins is probable with left big toe Sesamoiditis.

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The Spurs will be facing off a Heat team that will likely play with some desperation in this one, having lost four straight games coming into this matchup, including a buzzer-beating defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets over the weekend.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has been rolling lately, sitting at 53-18 on the season, winners of five straight games and keeping pace with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

Erik Spoelstra and company will likely look to deploy a physical defensive approach against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, meaning the onus will be on the star's teammates to knock down their open shots and attack the open lanes that will inevitably present themselves.

Tipoff between San Antonio and Miami is set for 7:00 pm ET from South Beach.