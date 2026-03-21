After the Indiana Pacers lost Ivica Zubac for the season due to a fractured rib, there is an extended injury report for Saturday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers have listed 11 players, including Tyrese Haliburton, who's been out all season, Johnny Furphy, who tore his right ACL, and Zubac. The rest of the Pacers players mentioned in the extended list of injuries are listed as questionable.

Aaron Nesmith, who finished with 15 points in a 127-119 loss to the Portland Blazers, is dealing with a right ankle injury that could force him to sit. Ben Sheppard, who's dealing with a left ankle sprain, is also questionable to face the Blazers. Sheppard and Quenten Jackson, dealing with a right calf strain, who both faced the Blazers on Wednesday, could also miss Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Zubac exited Wednesday's matchup against the Blazers with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 23 minutes. The Pacers announced Zubac's diagnosis the following day. He averaged 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in his five games with Indiana since his trade from the LA Clippers.

Pacers injury report

Johnny Furphy — Out — Right ACL; tear

Tyrese Haliburton — Out — Right Achilles tendon; tear

Quenton Jackson — Questionable — Right calf; strain

TJ McConnell — Questionable — Right hamstring; soreness

Andrew Nembhard — Questionable — Right calf; contusion

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Aaron Nesmith — Questionable — Right ankle; injury management

Micah Potter — Questionable — Right triceps; strain

Ben Sheppard — Quesitonable — Left ankle; sprain

Pascal Siakam — Questionable — Right knee; sprain

Obi Toppin — Questionable — Right foot; injury management

Ivica Zubac — Out — Rib; fracture