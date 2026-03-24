At this point, it feels like the MVP race is only down to four players: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

It is arguably one of the closest contests in NBA history, and it could go down to the very last game of the regular season.

Among the four, Wembanyama might be the underdog—as crazy as that sounds. He admitted that as of now, “it is still reasonable to have a debate” about who should be named MVP. He, however, is keen on changing that.

“My goal is to make sure that there's no debate anymore at the end of the season,” said the two-time All-Star.

When asked to lay out his three arguments for winning the trophy, the 22-year-old Wembanyama gave a thoughtful answer, which should only earn him more votes.

“My first one would be that defense is 50% of the game, and that is undervalued so far in your race. I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league,” said Wembanyama in the video posted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

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“My second argument would be that we almost swept OKC in the season. We dominated them three times with their real team and four times with their rotation players. My third argument would be that offense impact is not just points.”

Asked Wemby to provide his 3 campaign bullet points for why he should be MVP https://t.co/HjRppaPLfY pic.twitter.com/FHXrFMjAi3 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 24, 2026

Wembanyama practically dropped the mic with his sharp response.

With him staying relatively healthy, the Spurs ended their six-year drought in the playoffs. His overall impact on both ends of the floor, as he mentioned, is hard to overstate.

Wembanyama has acknowledged that he is one of one, and he has a good chance to become the youngest MVP in league history, surpassing former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose.