Victor Wembanyama is on his way to eventually becoming the top player in the NBA. It is only a matter of time. His presence in San Antonio has done wonders for this organization that already has had a ton of success. From David Robinson to Tim Duncan to Kawhi Leonard to Wemby, the Spurs always land themselves a superstar talent.

Wemny has helped lead the charge this season, but he has only played in 33 games. The Spurs have not been fully healthy, and Wembanyama's health has given them some extra roadblocks. Despite this, the Spurs are second in the Western Conference with a 32-15 record. They are 5.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has watched Wemby and the Spurs while he has been out recovering from his torn Achilles. He praised Wemby on the latest episode of The Pivot.

“Watching him on a nightly basis when I can & seeing him in person is just ridiculous. I don’t even know how else to express it… He’s still figuring himself out… Things he’s able to do, we’ve never seen that.”

Wembanyama claimed he is 1-of-1 after the road win against the Houston Rockets. He scored 28 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and blocked five shots in 29 minutes.

The 7-foot-4 superstar is averaging 24.3 points per game, which is 18th in the NBA. He's fourth in rebounds at 11.2 per game, 32nd in field goal percentage at 50.6%, and first in blocks at 2.7.

San Antonio has a few nights off before they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Saturday afternoon on Prime Video. They are back home against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.