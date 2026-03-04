Team USA is taking on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge turned heads immediately in the contest after hitting a massive home run in the top of the first inning.

The home run was estimated to be 453 feet as it soared over left field. It was a perfect example of what we've seen Judge do throughout his career, as the soon-to-be 34-year-old is recognized as one of the best hitters in MLB.

Captain 🫡 Aaron Judge CRUSHES a 453-foot homer for Team USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1dXZ3w6w6B — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2026

Insiders, talking heads, and fans alike couldn't help but be amazed by Aaron Judge's power with that home run hit. Not only are people amazed by the distance, but the speed of the ball coming off the bat as well.

“Just your casual 453-foot homer leaving the bat at 116,” said ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Talkin' Baseball proclaimed, “AARON JUDGE GOES DEEP! He's ready for the WBC!”

“CAPTAIN AMERICA,” stated one sports fan with two American flag emojis.

Article Continues Below

MLB analyst Ben Verlander said, “MY GOD. AARON JUDGE GOES 453 FEET TO THE TOP OF THE BERM. WBC JUDGE IS LOCKED IN.”

“Yeah, give us the title,” claimed a baseball fan about Team USA in the WBC.

This user stated, “Best player in the world.”

The World Baseball Classic begins on Thursday, March 5. However, Team USA won't play its first official game until Friday, when they take on Team Brazil at 8 p.m. EST. Aaron Judge is expected to play a key role for Team USA, as the three-time MVP was named the captain.

Once the WBC is over, Aaron Judge will focus on the 2026 season. He'll hope to lead the Yankees to a deep playoff run, but either way, he is seemingly in for another big year. Judge ended last season with a .331 batting average (career-high and league-high) and .457 OBP (league-high) while recording 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs.