Recently, the San Antonio Spurs fell back down to Earth with a road loss against the Phoenix Suns, giving them their first defeat of the 2025 NBA season. The game put a jarring halt to the “best player in the world” talks surrounding Victor Wembanyama, who was held to just nine points in the loss.

Still, Wembanyama has otherwise gotten off to an excellent start to the 2025-26 NBA season, solidifying himself as the league's best defender and one of its most dynamic offensive weapons.

Coming into this season, there was some chatter that Wembanyama may have actually grown even taller than he was last season over the summer. Recently, Spurs insider Jared Weiss of The Athletic stopped by FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to give the real story on Wembanyama's height.

“Wemby is apparently 7’4 barefoot. I did the story on The Athletic where we explain the method for how the NBA requires these guys to be measured. It takes like four different trainers, one person's job is literally to sit on the ground and hold the player by their ankles and lift their toes off the floor, so that their heels are glued to the ground,” said Weiss. “This is what they do. There is a guy on the side just making sure the person isn’t swaying too far one way or the other.”

A lethal weapon for the Spurs

Outside of the puzzling game against the Phoenix Suns, Victor Wembanyama has looked like a true alien at times this year, constantly blocking and otherwise deterring shots at the rim on defense and using his length and agility to get essentially whatever he wants on offense. Wembanyama has also significantly cut down on his three-point attempts this year, which has made him that much more difficult to guard.

The Spurs have also done a nice job of building a solid team around Wembanyama, although rookie standout Dylan Harper recently went down with an injury.

San Antonio will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.