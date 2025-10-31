It was another big game for the San Antonio Spurs, as they defeated the Miami Heat 107-101 to improve to 5-0 and remain undefeated. One of the biggest highlights of the game was the Spurs' Wembanyama delivering an absurd sequence on both ends of the floor, overwhelming the Heat, as shown in a video posted to X by Keith Smith, a Front Office Show contributor.

“The entire sequence is absurd. What are you supposed to do with this? We're watching a generational talent, and he still isn't even close to fully formed yet,” Smith wrote on X.

The play started on the defensive end, where Davion Mitchell of the Heat went up for a left-handed layup. Out of nowhere, Wembanyama rose from the floor and blocked the shot with his right hand, while seemingly palming the basketball. Then, Wembanyama dribbled the basketball all the way past halfcourt and hit a jumping bankshot to give the Spurs the 106-95 lead, delivering a one-man play to switch momentum.

Wembanyama has already earned widespread praise from the media and the NBA. With this win, the Spurs set a franchise record for most wins to start the season, and he has been at the center of it. While the Heat attempted to contain Wembanyama, it was not enough, as the third-year star finished with 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting, 18 rebounds, and five blocks.

Wembanyama is off to a scorching start this season, averaging 30.2 points and 14.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. Ultimately, he has dominated on both sides of the floor, while also helping his teammates get better, which is one of the reasons for their 5-0 start.

A few people believe the Spurs can contend with the Rockets. So far, they lead the Southwest Division with a 5-0 record, two full games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Rockets. As they sit atop the division, a road game with the Phoenix Suns is next on their schedule, followed by a trip to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers. When they return home next Friday, they will host the Rockets.