The young center of San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, opened up a bit during his time at Fanatics Fest 2025. While chatting on Kevin Hart’s show “Cold as Balls,” the 20-year-old sensation shared his all-time NBA starting five, giving fans a peek into the players he admires.

When Hart asked him for his top five before he wrapped up, the star of the Spurs didn’t skip a beat. Each choice highlighted his respect for players who have made their mark with championships and dominance in the game.

Wembanyama, when picking a point guard, selected the player with the most three-pointers in history and a four-time NBA championship winner, Stephen Curry. Curry's contributions to the game are staggering, and now his shooting style has put him side by side with the NBA greats. Selecting Curry as his point guard, Wembanyama showed a clear favor for a player who has transformed the game.

For shooting guard, he selected none other than Michael Jordan, who many believe to be the best player in the history of the NBA. Jordan scored six championships and five MVP,s and his combination of great scoring, two-way defense, and competitiveness has set the standard for all other players to measure themselves against. Wembanyama's respect for Jordan is well documented, so selecting Jordan made perfect sense.

When it comes to small forwards, he picked LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron's incredible longevity and basketball IQ have kept him at the pinnacle of the sport for two decades. This choice not only shows respect but also highlights how significant he is in the current landscape of our game, though we can't forget his historical impact.

Wembanyama made a more personal selection with Spurs great Tim Duncan for a power forward. He is exactly what a power forward should be: a man with 5 NBA Championships and two MVP awards. Although Duncan is long gone, he still has an incredibly strong influence on the San Antonio franchise. This is a tribute to how to be great in the past, but also an important part of how Wembanyama wants to be remembered moving forward.

Lastly, when it comes to centers, Wembanyama named Shaquille O’Neal. With his remarkable physicality and four NBA championships, Shaq truly transformed the center position for an entire generation. As someone who also plays in the frontcourt, Wembanyama recognizes the strength and charisma required to lead a legendary team.