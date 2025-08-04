The San Antonio Spurs signed De’Aaron Fox on a four-year extension, worth $229 million. After the Spurs traded for Fox with the Sacramento Kings, many wondered if San Antonio would commit long-term, considering they drafted Dylan Harper with the 2nd overall pick in this year’s draft, and the 2025 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle. Fox also had season-ending surgery to repair tendon damage.

Still, the Spurs locked up the 27-year-old guard with confidence that he’ll lead them for the foreseeable future without worry of a potential long-term jam. The Spurs will cross that bridge when it gets there. In the meantime, the front office also bolstered its frontcourt. Adding Kelly Olynyk and Luke Kornet, two centers who can clean the glass and set high screens to complement All-Star Victor Wembanyama, and for San Antonio’s talented young guard trio.

Fox’s four-year deal secures his future with the Spurs until the 2029-30 campaign, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Considering that the NBA is a guard-driven league, drafting the best player available in back-to-back drafts was a no-brainer for the Spurs. However, the front office has faith in Fox and will address the three-guard problem when it arises, securing him into a max deal on the cusp of his prime. It’s a risk worth taking.

Grade: B-

NBA analyst wondering about De’Aaron Fox’s supermax Spurs deal

Article Continues Below

NBA analyst Marc Stein questioned De’Aaron Fox’s supermax extension with the Spurs. Before the Spurs inked their starting guard to a new four-year contract, Stein wondered if it was necessary, per The Stein Report.

“Since acquiring Fox… San Antonio has watched Stephon Castle win Rookie of the Year honors and won the rights via the draft lottery to select Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick on June 25,” reported Stein. “Those developments have many people wondering leaguewide: How automatic is a max for Fox now?”

The Spurs are putting their faith in Fox to lead.