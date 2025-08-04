San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama recently revealed it’s his long-term dream to spend his entire career in San Antonio. Now, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is adding fuel to that legacy. Giannis is eyeing Victor Wembanyama memorabilia for his personal collection.

At the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his latest goal. He’s actively seeking Victor Wembanyama’s first rookie card, jersey, shoes, or even the ball from his very first NBA point for the Spurs.

“I want Wemby’s first rookie card ever,” the Bucks superstar said during a livestream with Ken Goldin. “I think he’s gonna be one of the best players in the league in the next couple of years.” He added: “You gotta go with Wemby, Steph, LeBron, MJ. Those are great investments.”

Victor Wembanyama returns in peak mental and physical condition, having just been cleared after a scary blood clot diagnosis. As part of his recovery, he embarked on a spiritual ten-day Shaolin retreat in China. The experience included kung fu, breathing drills, and silent meditation. Remarkably, Wemby even earned a First Duan martial arts degree. It was part of what he describes as a transformative journey that blends urgency and patience.

Since then, that Shaolin training has become a core part of Wemby’s offseason, sharpening both his body control and mental focus. In fact, it’s a regimen that seems to mirror his off-court philosophy of balance and long-term vision.

Therefore, when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo includes Victor Wembanyama alongside Steph, LeBron, and MJ in the realm of collectible greatness, it’s not just bravado. It’s foresight from one generational talent recognizing another.

Wembanyama’s commitment to San Antonio, combined with his elite-level training and health recovery, reinforces his rise as the face of the Spurs’ future. Moreover, it positions him as a historic investment. So when Giannis Antetokounmpo starts collecting Wemby, the rest of the NBA, and collectors everywhere, would be wise to take note.