The San Antonio Spurs got the news they were waiting for from Victor Wembanyama, as the young star is cleared from his blood clot scare, according to French journalist Maxime Aubin.

“I'm officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again,” Wembanyama said via Aubin on X, formerly Twitter.

Wembanyama missed almost half of last season after it was revealed he had blood clots in his shoulder. Now that he's cleared, it looks like he can get back to playing full time and getting ready for next season.

In his second season in the league, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game in just 46 appearances. He was on the way to locking up Defensive Player of the Year with the stats he was putting up, but there's no doubt that he will have more chances throughout his career to do so.

The Spurs were looking like a team that could've snuck into the playoffs last season before Wembanyama went down, especially when they acquired De'Aaron Fox. Going into next season, they've added more young talent after drafting Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant in the lottery.

If the Spurs can stay healthy, they'll definitely be a team to watch out for in a loaded Western Conference. Without their two stars last season, they went 34-48, and that should be different coming into next season. Wembanyama has shown in his young career that he can become one of the most dominant players in the league with the skills and size he possesses.

He's already made an All-Star appearance, and there will be more coming his way if he can stay on the floor and dominate on both sides of the ball.