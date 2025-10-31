Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a red hot start to their 2025-26 regular season, but a tall task was ahead of them in Monday night's game against the Miami Heat.

Despite 31 points and 10 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, the Spurs took down the Heat for their fifth win of the season. It marks the first time in the rich history of the Spurs franchise that the team started a season a perfect 5-0, if you can believe that.

For the first time in franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs have started the season 5-0 pic.twitter.com/4yu9uIgqBU — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

When informed earlier in the week that the Spurs had never started a season 5-0, Victor Wembanyama said he wanted to get this feat in front of the home fans and he didn't disappoint.

“It feels great,” Victor Wembanyama said after the fifth victory. “I think it's not random, we didn't get this far randomly. We worked for it. We started the season strong and we need to keep that streak going for as long as possible, but it's good to see results. Because we could be playing good and still not getting as many wins as we wish, but it's good to have results and it's pushing us.”

Wembanyama played 40 minutes on Thursday night, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and five blocked shots. Stephon Castle also added 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a blocked shot, rounding out a night in which six Spurs players reached double-figure scoring.

After the game, Wembanyama let out a loud scream towards the crowd, who were screaming right back at him in celebration.

“It's like the exclamation point,” Wembanyama added. “Like we have a 99 percent chance of winning the game, so it's just me feeding off that energy. it feels great because it was a great game and it feels good to have that relief and live that with these people all around us after all the efforts we ddid for 48 minutes.”

Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 150 points and 20 blocks in his first five games of the season. Through five games, Wembanyama has recorded 151 points, 73 rebounds, and 24 blocks,

The Spurs will have a couple of days off before hosting starting a two game road trip against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.