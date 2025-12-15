The Chicago Bears are hoping to get some much-needed help on defense this week as they host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. As the playoffs approach, some matchups shift to Saturday for a more primetime feel. This contest will decide who wins the division.

The Packers won the last matchup a few weeks back, but the Bears are currently ahead in the NFC North with a 10-4 record.

One of the Chicago Bears' top defenders, Tremaine Edmunds, has a real shot at playing this week, as the Bears have opened his 21-day practice window.

“Help is on the way: The Bears are opening the 21-day window for LB Tremaine Edmunds, as begins to ramp up. Real chance he returns Saturday vs the Packers.”

Edmunds is undoubtedly the team's best tackle. He injured his groin, which has caused him to miss four games. He was placed on the IR, and now, has a chance to return to give the defense a major boost. Edmunds still leads the team in tackles with 89, which is 15 more than Kevin Byard III. Edmunds also has four INTs on the year.

The Bears are coming off a huge win over the Cleveland Browns, 31-3. They dominated in all areas of the game. Caleb Williams broke an NFL record for the fewest INTs thrown in his first 1,000 career completions. This team has a ton of momentum right now, and Edwards' return against their rival might be enough to give them the edge at home.

The final three games for the Bears are arguably the toughest in the league. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers the following week, ending with a game against the Detroit Lions, which could determine these two teams' fate for the playoffs.