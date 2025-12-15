The Tennessee Titans are trying to get Cam Ward on track. But interim head coach Mike McCoy had a heartfelt message about another quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, before the Titans' game with the Chiefs, according to a post on X by Jim Wyatt.

“@Titans interim HC Mike McCoy: Thinking of @PatrickMahomes, one of the great competitors in the NFL. He's a great father. This is the bad part of the business (him getting hurt). You feel for him, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury as the Chiefs lost to the Chargers, 16-13, on Sunday. He will miss the playoffs for the first time in his standout career.

Titans HC Mike McCoy echoes the sentiments of many

The good news is that Mahomes should be ready to roll once his recovery process is complete, according to ESPN.

“He'll attack it, just like he does everything else,” Reid said of Mahomes' upcoming rehab. “There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they've done pretty well after they came back. He'll get after it, and he's got good people here to rehab him. He'll be right on top of all of that.

“As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him, just because of those factors.”

The MRI revealed that Mahomes didn’t have any major damage to his other ligaments.

Mahomes took the injury hard, but also expressed his faith.

“Don't know why this had to happen,” Mahomes wrote on social media. “And not going to lie, [it] hurts. But all we can do now is [trust] in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you, Chiefs kingdom, for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I [will] be back stronger than ever.”

As for Ward, he looked a little bit like Mahomes on the crazy scramble play that led to a passing touchdown to defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.