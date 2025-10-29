Things are sizzling in the Southwest Division as the San Antonio Spurs are off to a hot start. Now, the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama will try to make history as they prepare to play their fifth game of the season. After their hot start, Bill Simmons stated on his podcast that he believes the Spurs are as good as the Rockets.

“I think they're as good as Houston. I know it's a small sample size. The schedule hasn't been great yet. I don't really care. I really think they're as good as Houston if Wemby can play 65 to 70 games,” Simmons said.

The Spurs were not supposed to be a title contender in the 2025-26 NBA season. Instead, most prognosticators had them finishing second or third in the Southwest Division. The Spurs currently lead the Southwest Division by two games over the Memphis Grizzlies and 2.5 games over the Rockets. Significantly, they won't have to wait much longer to face the Rockets, as they will host them on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Where they will be at that time will depend on how the next few games go. While Simmons acknowledged that it is a small sample size, he reiterated his belief about this team in San Antonio, and also why there are still some doubters.

Article Continues Below

“I think it's because people just want to see Wemby play three straight months. Can you think of another reason? Because from a talent standpoint, they're with Houston,” Simmons added.

After a great first few games, Wembanyama won the NBA Player of the Week award. So far, he has averaged 31 points and 13.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. Additionally, he is averaging 4.8 blocks per game, displaying his dominance on both ends of the floor. If this continues, the Spurs will begin to convince more people that this is not just a hot start.

Wembanyama has been dominant and hopes to keep showcasing what else he can do in his third season. The Spurs will get their next chance to keep winning when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday.