It was a good time at the American Airlines Center, as the San Antonio Spurs steamrolled the Dallas Mavericks 125-92. Remarkably, the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama broke a franchise record for most points in a season opener. His dominance in the Spurs opener has led to many rave reviews. Notably, Colin Cowherd gave a bold take about the San Antonio center and what he could accomplish this season.

“At some point, maybe before the All-Star break, Wemby will be the second-best player in the league,” Cowherd raved on his show, The Herd.

Wembanyama was very good for the Spurs, scoring 40 points while shooting 15 for 21 with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots across 29 minutes. His play was so good that it helped give San Antonio a 93-72 lead entering the fourth quarter. After the game, Wembanyama put in more work to prepare for his next game, displaying something that could be different in his third season in the NBA.

There were some questions about Wembanyama before the season began. The ultimate question surrounded his health, as Wembanyama's season ended prematurely in 2024-25 because of blood clots. But Wembanyama gained full clearance to play not that long ago and looked just as good as he did last season. His elite play against the Mavs last night encouraged Cowherd to make his comments.

Article Continues Below

“Right now, I think he's the second-most dominating player in the league,” Cowherd added.

Wembanyama was playing good basketball before the blood clot ended his 2024-25 season. He averaged 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game while also blocking 3.8 shots per game. His long wingspan has made him a force on defense, providing the Spurs with a two-way threat that can be efficient on both sides of the court.

With a dominating performance against the Mavs on the road, Wembanyama has garnered more media attention. What he does going forward could potentially put him among the better players in the NBA. The Spurs' next game will be in the Big Easy, as they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.