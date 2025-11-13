Ever since the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season, one question about Mark Williams continues to be the main emphasis for the Phoenix.

When he’s been on the court, he’s shown flashes of being a great center with his rim protection, paint presence, athleticism and enthusiasm.

Although Suns head coach Jordan Ott laid out a vision for Williams; his vision hasn’t changed. He has continually said that Williams won’t play in any back to back games, and it’s something that the latter agreed to.

However, that perception might change. The off and on numbers with Williams are too vast. Teammates continue to rave about him, and he’s won them some close games.

Following a 31-minute game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the team will play in Phoenix against the Indiana Pacers.

Could Williams sit out, or will he end up playing? Ott gave his answergave his answer after Wednesday’s game.

“All that plays into it what we have coming forward. We've had great dialogue with Mark. We've had a plan the entire time,” Ott said via AZCentral’s Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter). “He's done an unbelievable job of sticking to it.

“We're going to talk to him again and see how he responds not only tonight, but tomorrow morning. We needed him again. He has such great size, versatility on both ends. Was able to put some paint pressure in there. Still think we're missing him a little bit at the rim, but we'll keep trying to figure it out.”

Suns’ Mark Williams could wane off Jordan Ott’s minutes restriction

Plans continually change based on a game to game basis. Again, the major question surrounding Williams was his health.

Besides the back to backs, he has been available and been the best center in the rotation.

The potential has always been there, but it’s a matter of availability, and he’s been all that thus far.

Williams is a double double threat, who has been a major factor in the Suns defensive improvements.

Either way, the team will hope that Williams is ready for the back to back. But if not, they’ll continue to trust Ott’s process.