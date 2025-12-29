WASHINGTON D.C. — The Washington Wizards are either beginning a long-term shift or experiencing a temporary hot streak, but they're certainly playing better than they were at the beginning of the season. Part of that is because second-year center Alex Sarr and oft-injured guard Bilal Coulibaly have each started over the last three games, which the Wizards won two of.

Veteran forward Justin Champagnie described the two players after Sunday's 116-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington's second straight win and second over Memphis this season, completing the season sweep.

"Two defensive menaces, if you ask me. Sarr down there blocking shots, BC on the ball. Definitely raises the level of intensity for us, and we all eat off that."

“Two defensive menaces, if you ask me. Sarr down there blocking shots, BC on the ball,” the 24-year-old said. Definitely raises the level of intensity for us, and we all eat off that.””

Sarr notched a career-high six blocks while Coulibaly had a season-high-tying three steals and two rejections of his own against the Grizzlies. They helped hold Memphis to 42 percent shooting (28 percent 3-point), which was key to Washington winning despite its own shooting woes (42 percent FG, 24 percent 3-point).

“I think we’ve put a large emphasis on our defense,” Champagnie told ClutchPoints when asked what the team has improved on over the last seven games compared to the beginning of the season. “Our defense has picked up, we’re taking more pride in going out there and throwing the first punch rather than taking it. And our togetherness has [improved] as the season has gone along. We kind of know who does what…We’re just playing to our strengths. Everyone knows what their strength is, and we continue to play to it.”

Alex Sarr lauds Wizards' defense

Sarr sang a similar song when asked what Washington has improved on the most.

"I think we've really put an emphasis on our defense. Knowing that's what's gonna help us whether we have a great shooting night like last game, or when we're not shooting great like tonight, making sure that's what can get us over the hump."

“I think we’ve really put an emphasis on our defense,” the 20-year-old said. “Knowing that’s what’s gonna help us whether we have a great shooting night likelast game, or when we’re not shooting great like tonight, making sure that’s what can get us over the hump.”

The Wizards shot 59 percent from the field (45 percent 3-point) in their 138-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, which is why they won that game by a larger margin than Sunday's. However, they were similarly effective on defense, as they held the Raptors to a 44 percent clip (33 percent 3-point). Sarr had three blocks and one steal, while Coulibaly had three steals and one block.

“Our length, our activity, me and him watching film,” Sarr said when asked what helps him and Coulibaly form an effective partnership. “Coach [Brian Keefe] told us we can be special defensively. We really just gotta [hang] our hat on that and lock in on that.”

At the same time, defense is only partially why Washington has won four of its last seven games after starting the season 3-21. Balanced offense is another reason, as the team had eight players score in double figures against Memphis.

Keefe spoke about whether that's an ideal offense effort for the Wizards in his mind.

“We got a deep roster. Malaki [Branham] came in, gave us great minutes tonight,” he said. “Hadn’t been in the rotation a lot, got some extended minutes there in the second half. We want to share the ball and move the ball. We don’t want one guy to get 35 [points] for us, that’s not how we’re built. So we can stack up double figures like that. That’s a great way to play, and that’s not even with a great shooting night. But yeah, that’s a good thing for us.”

Branham, who Washington acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for veteran big man Kelly Olynyk in July, scored six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3-point) over 11 minutes against the Grizzlies, which was crucial given the final score's four-point margin. The 22-year-old is averaging just 7.5 minutes per game, but his ability to contribute in a win despite not regularly being in the rotation is the type of resilience that Keefe admires.

“It's doing stuff more consistently. I think we had some good stretches early in the year, but they weren’t as consistent as we’re doing it now,” he said when asked what's the biggest difference in the team between the last seven games and the beginning of the season. “And we’re answering when things aren’t going well. I think that’s a great quality to have in this league because like I’ve said before, this league is tough, there’s good players.”

“Things are going to happen in the game, but we’re answering the bell and tonight was a great example of that again. I think they [the Grizzlies] went on a 19-0 run, and we answered the bell,” he continued. “Fourth quarter, same guys were in, I didn’t sub anybody out. Trusted those guys. Those guys got us back in the game. They cut it to four, I think end of the third, and they got us to lead. And then we brought in the veteran guys down the stretch. Obviously Khris [Middleton] made some big plays down the stretch as he does, he’s been going that for a long time, but good solid effort by everyone tonight.”

Middleton, who won't play in Monday night's home game against the Phoenix Suns due to right knee injury management, blocked Cam Spencer's layup when the Wizards were up 112-107 with 1:24 left in the game and closed out the win at the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds remaining. Whether it's a 34-year-old veteran like Middleton, core pieces like Sarr and Coulibaly, or a fringe roster player like Branham, everybody is contributing to Washington's improved form.

Monday night's game at Capital One Arena will give the squad another chance to show that this hot streak is legitimate.