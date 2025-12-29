The New York Giants crossed Marcus Freeman off their list of desired head coach candidates. Freeman announced his decision to return to Notre Dame via the social media website X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. Now NFL insider Dianna Russini unveiled the backup options for NYG.

Russini joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd to reveal who the Giants will turn to next.

“You got Jeff Hafley, the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator,” Russini began. “You [also] have Lou Anarumo, the Colts defensive coordinator. He interviewed for the job before and did very well from what I recall.”

Russini says of the two, Anarumo has a good shot at getting this job. But the veteran NFL insider added another name who could get a look.

“Brian Flores…did you see that clinic defense put on against the Detroit Lions at home on Christmas Day? The New York Giants were watching,” Russini said.

Which coach talked to Diana Russini about Giants opening?

The latter candidate spoke to Russini about his future in head coaching. Is Flores attempting a comeback?

“He told me: ‘Look, I'm happy here in Minnesota. I love being a part of this organization. We'll see who calls,'” Flores said to Russini.

The last four words paint the picture that Flores is open for a return. It becomes a first head coaching job for him since his 2021 exit from the Miami Dolphins. Flores famously filed a lawsuit against the league citing hiring practices for minorities, listing the Giants in his 2022 claim.

But Russini added Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams as one more candidate for the Giants' opening.

“Anytime you're around Sean McVay, or anytime you have a name like Shula, it's a good thing” Russini said. “And he's done a tremendous job with the defense he had that wasn't supposed to be this good.”

Russini's reporting reveals the Giants are looking more at a defensive coach. Brian Daboll brought an offensive acumen when the Giants hired him as head coach. Even Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo were offensive coaches and past OCs before taking over the Giants.