Not only have the Miami Dolphins been eliminated from playoff contention, but Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a calf injury. Still, the safety is pushing to close out the season on the field with his teammates.

Fitzpatrick remains day-to-day with his calf injury. But he's pleading with head coach Mike McDaniel to play in Week 18, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“[He] doesn't want to be shutdown,” McDaniel said of Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins are sure to keep an eye on the safety and his calf injury throughout the week. They won't play him if they think there's a real chance for re-injury. But if he is cleared by the medical staff there's a chance Fitzpatrick's wish is granted in Week 18.

Article Continues Below

The safety arrived to Miami via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June. It was a reunion of sorts, as the Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick in the first-round back in 2018. Seven years later, and the safety was once again expected to be a strong producer in Miami's defense.

Fitzpatrick has started 14 games for the Dolphins in 2025, putting up 82 tackles, six passes defended and an interception. Furthermore, his 81.8 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks fifth/99 safeties. His 78.3 coverage grade ranks seventh while Fitzpatrick comes in 13th in pass rush (77.1) and 14th in run defense (79.6).

Needless to say, Fitzpatrick has been one of Miami's strongest defenders in 2025. He wants to end his season strong with one last opportunity to make an impact. Depending how his calf injury holds up, McDaniel and the Dolphins might just give him one.