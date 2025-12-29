The Baltimore Ravens squandered the opportunity to control their own fate after losing three of four games, forcing them to rely on a last-place squad and fierce divisional rival to receive one last shot at a playoff berth. They dismantled the Green Bay Packers, on the strength of a colossal Derrick Henry performance, and proceeded to watch the Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

With speculation swirling around Baltimore, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a back contusion, it seemed like Baltimore's 2025-26 campaign was doomed to end in bitter disappointment. Though, in what was a scene straight of the climax of a harrowing-journey film, the Ravens survived The Frozen Tundra on Saturday and had their prayers answered on the next day.

The plucky Browns took advantage of a shorthanded Steelers squad and gifted the organization that indirectly erased their franchise for a few years in the 1990s a winner-take-all showdown in the regular season finale. Baltimore (8-8) and Pittsburgh (9-7) will compete in Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night for the right to be crowned AFC North champions. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is extremely grateful for Cleveland's 13-6 win.

“Harbaugh said the atmosphere at his house when Browns won was ‘woke' and ‘raucous,'” The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec posted on X. “There was ‘a lot of hugging.'”

The Super Bowl 47 champion may not be completely up to date on the latest lingo, but he definitely understands the value of this improbable opportunity. His job security has been mired in speculation for weeks now, and losing to the Steelers with the season on the line would only compound the uncertainty. Jackson's status is also unknown, so there is no guarantee that Baltimore is reborn in Week 18. But this franchise can accomplish great things when it is afforded another chance.

Look no further than Oct. 26. The Ravens upset the Chicago Bears with Tyler Huntley under center, paving the way for a season-saving resurgence. The Browns just gave them another stay of execution. Baltimore must use its remaining time wisely.