On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots improved to 13-3 on the 2025-26 NFL season with a blowout road win over the New York Jets. The Patriots didn't need to play their starters the full length of this game, as they led things 35-3 at one point, but quarterback Drake Maye was still able to add another boost to his MVP campaign by throwing five touchdowns in the win.

On Monday, Maye revealed a fact that made his performance against the divisional rival Jets even more impressive, confirming that he was playing through an illness in this game.

“Yeah, I feel good though. You know, just a little bit of runny nose, little bit of cough, but shoot – we battled the elements, and came out with the win. That's what mattered,” said Maye, per Tom Carroll of WEEI on X, formerly Twitter.

Maye was then asked if he would consider this to be his “Flu Game,” referencing an NBA Finals game by Michael Jordan in which he allegedly played through the flu.

“Ah, naw, nothing like that. Just another day, just another day,” said Maye.

Maye and the Patriots have blown away expectations this year, having won the AFC East for the first time since 2019 on Sunday with their win, combined with a loss by the Buffalo Bills later on in the day, at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The win guarantees that the Patriots will get at least one home game in the upcoming playoffs, and they still have a shot at the number one seed in the AFC as a whole, depending on how things go next week, which would earn them a bye in the first round of the postseason.

In any case, the Patriots are set to cap off their regular season on Sunday with a home game against the Miami Dolphins.