Apparently, Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram values loyalty a tremendous amount. The 2020 All-Star and Most Improved Player of the Year expressed as much when he took a needless shot at his former team's fan base at Monday's NBA media day.

“The most impressive thing for me is seeing every seat in the arena filled up every single game, no matter winning or losing,” Ingram said when asked what stands out to him about Toronto, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. “That's definitely different from New Orleans, having every seat filled and everybody showing love.”

Although the 28-year-old was subjected to plenty of criticism during his time with the Pels, he should understand why fan enthusiasm has diminished. The Crescent City has witnessed one promising campaign after another get decimated by an unfathomable rash of injuries. Zion Williamson is the face of this ongoing problem, but Ingram missed many games himself.

After arriving in New Orleans via a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, the former No. 2 overall draft pick played in only 305 regular season games. The COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame for that low number, but he was constantly ravaged by the injury bug. Ingram suited up only 18 times last season before being dealt to the Raptors in February.

While health is difficult to control, it is also hard to expect Smoothie King Center to be overflowing with energy and support when fans have experienced the same issue for years.

The franchise took a massive leap in 2023-24 after winning 49 games for the first time since becoming the Pelicans, only for Williamson to suffer a hamstring injury in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The team accrued a torturous 61 losses last season.

Raptors are trusting Ingram to help them move forward

Brandon Ingram is unfairly implying that Pelicans fans are bandwagon jumpers after all they have endured. Passion and devotion frequently have their limits, and perhaps the people of New Orleans are reaching theirs. Interestingly enough, the Raptors are at the point where their fans will also expect marked growth.

Toronto's loyalty is admirable, but players must also get the job done on the floor. The organization invested a great deal in constructing a competitive roster, which includes signing Ingram to a three-year, $120 million contract. Title contention is clearly not an attainable dream this year, even in an uncertain Eastern Conference, but it is time to reward the city's faith.

Ingram will be a big part of that mission. He should focus all his hoops-related attention on elevating the Raptors. New Orleans will not forget what he said, though. Expect a boisterous arena on March 11.