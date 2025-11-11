Brandon Ingram received some repercussions for his poor on-court behavior during one of the Toronto Raptors' games this season.

Ingram is going through his 10th season in the NBA, his second with the Raptors. This campaign marks his first official appearances on the court for Toronto as injuries stopped him from playing for the squad last season.

However, one game saw him get in hot water. During their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8, Ingram expressed his frustrations in both a verbal and physical way. While sitting on the bench, he took his water bottle and threw it onto the hardwood. It resulted in the bottle exploding, having water splash onto the people within the area.

The league took note of this as they made their punishment for Ingram official, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“The NBA has fined Raptors forward Brandon Ingram $25,000 for forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor. Ingram's outburst on the sideline came on Nov. 8 against the 76ers,” Siegel wrote.

What lies ahead for Brandon Ingram, Raptors

Brandon Ingram can have frustrations towards his performance struggles during games. However, he cannot have that result in throwing water bottles that can hit someone or multiple people. It's a lesson he'll have to learn from as the NBA made that clear with the fine.

Despite the incident, Ingram has been playing at a solid level for the Raptors this season. He is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game. He is shooting 51% from the field, including 31.7% from beyond the arc, and 90.2% from the free-throw line.

Toronto is off to a decent start to the 2025-26 season. They have a 5-5 record after 10 games, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics while trailing the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors will continue preparation for their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.