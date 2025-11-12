Brandon Ingram isn't very popular among fans at the moment. This past weekend, during the Toronto Raptors' 119-109 a clip of Ingram slamming a water bottle out of anger on the sidelines. The Raptors forward hit a game attendant with the water bottle and splashed him, which was already deplorable in and of itself. But he chose to double down on this by not apologizing. He ended up being fined $25,000 by the NBA for this outburst.

But with Ingram having two full days of rest to clear his head, he seems to be in a much better state of mind for the Raptors. It sure looked like the fact that his significant other, famous rapper GloRilla, was in attendance for their 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday helped Ingram be a bit more loose.

Ingram even shared a fun moment with his partner following the game. Now, the Raptors forward is going viral for the right reasons as he patiently taught GloRilla what their signature handshake as boyfriend/girlfriend must be.

Brandon Ingram’s handshake with GloRilla 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/d684PrpRpp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2025

Everything went right for Ingram on Tuesday, which is quite the contrast from where his head was at this past Saturday. He did lead the Raptors in scoring with 25, and he also helped his team earn their sixth win of the season in 11 contests. And to end the night at Barclays Center with some celebratory affection from his girlfriend? That must feel good for the 28-year-old forward.

Ingram and the Raptors will be looking to continue their winning ways on Thursday, when they face a Cleveland Cavaliers team that will be on the second night of a back-to-back.

Raptors look to make it work in the weakened East

The Raptors, somehow, have one of the most expensive rosters in the association. This suggests that they're under pressure to at least play winning basketball and qualify for the playoffs, especially in the weakened Eastern Conference.

Their starting five is stacked, with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl joining Ingram. The second unit is filled with youthful verve, led by recent lottery picks Collin Murray-Boyles and Gradey Dick. And a 6-5 start is promising enough for a team that won just 30 games last year.