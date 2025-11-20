The Toronto Raptors are suddenly roaring after winning their fifth straight game with their dismantling of the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-112, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The Raptors improved to 10-5, including an impressive 7-3 on the road. After being down at halftime, they took the lead with an 18-7 run to start the third quarter and never looked back.

In the closing minutes of the third frame, Toronto also had a highlight dunk courtesy of Scottie Barnes. After Jamal Shead stole the ball from VJ Edgecombe, he tossed the ball to Barnes, who attacked the paint and blew a kiss to Jared McCain before throwing it down.

Barnes has always been a colorful character, and that little smooch for McCain was definitely on brand.

The 24-year-old forward finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block, although he also had a game-high five turnovers. The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett, who each logged 22 points. Six players finished in twin digits for Toronto.

Fans have taken notice of Barnes' uncanny antics, including shooting the ball backward during the Skills Challenge in last year's All-Star Weekend. He has also been documented doing weird celebrations when a teammate gets a rebound or screaming excessively during games.

But whatever works, right?

Barnes is once again putting up a productive campaign in his fifth season, averaging 19.4 points on 50.2% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks before facing the 76ers.

Just imagine if he takes the game more seriously. That would be *chef's kiss.*