Brandon Ingram became the subject of plenty of criticism over the weekend after his outburst led to a deplorable action involving a game attendant. During the Toronto Raptors' 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, Ingram was so filled with anger to the point where he slammed a water bottle while he was on the bench — hitting a game attendant on the face in the process. Just to make matters worse, Ingram did not even issue an apology towards the person he hit, intentional or not.

As a result, the NBA fined Ingram $25,000, and this seemed to teach the 28-year-old forward a valuable lesson. It did seem like that outburst was very much out of character for the Raptors forward, and he expressed remorse later on for his actions. According to Danielle Michaud of SportsNet, Ingram expressed regret for the way his frustrations towards his own performance manifested and he had already apologized to the person he hit.

WE GOT AN APOLOGY!! Brandon Ingram apologized multiple times to the guy that got hit pic.twitter.com/YpDJXZYuSS — IngramAlerts (@IngramAlerts) November 12, 2025

In the heat of the moment, it's very much understandable if one were to lose their cool like Ingram did. What made the situation just so unfortunate was that he didn't show any hint of regret after he hit the game attendant and simply stewed even further in his frustrations.

But the Raptors forward does not exactly have a history of mistreating other people, so he deserves grace even after what he's done. This is especially the case now that he's apologized to the game attendant and made amends for his mistake. Nobody is perfect after all; the important thing is how one responds, and it looks like Ingram is responding well in the aftermath of his error.

Article Continues Below

Brandon Ingram rights the ship as Raptors move over .500

Ingram's Tuesday night went a lot differently than his Saturday did. He scored 25 points to lead the Raptors to a 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets, and after the game, he shared a heartfelt and fun moment with his girlfriend, famous rapper GloRilla.

The Raptors moved to 6-5 on the year after their latest victory, and they will look to move even further above .500 when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.