Entering the first round of the NBA Draft, no player was a bigger question mark than Ace Bailey. Scouts and general managers knew that he was one of the best players in his class. However, Bailey's decision to decline workouts rubbed some teams the wrong way. Eventually, Utah Jazz general manager Danny Ainge pulled the trigger and picked him at No. 5.

Bailey was not the only Rutgers player to join the NBA on Wednesday. The San Antonio Spurs took Dylan Harper at No. 2, pairing him alongside Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox in their backcourt. Despite the joy of entering the NBA, Harper took some time to defend his teammate when he appeared on Thursday's episode of 7PM in Brooklyn.

Harper spoke with Carmelo Anthony about Bailey and what he brings to the Jazz. According to him, Ainge and Utah drafted a player that is a perfect fit, both on the court and in the locker room.

“I mean he's what 6'8, 6’9, gets to his spots, rises up over people. I think his IQ is very underrated, it's hard to get to your spots like he get to his spot. Like he doesn't care if there's two people right there, three people right there. He’s going to get to his spot and he’s going to shoot over you,” Harper said about Bailey. “So just like how he approaches the game and a team’s going to love him because like he’s coming in with energy every day. When you talk about someone who never runs out of energy and will be like the vocal point in the locker room, and will make you laugh stuff like that, and just keep you guys together that's going to be him.”

Bailey made the decision to not fly out to Utah with fellow first round pick Walter Clayton Jr.. Throughout the pre-draft process, it became clear that he and his team were trying to control where he would go. They even went as far as to tell at least one team in the top five to not select Bailey.

Unfortunately for them, Ainge and the Jazz did not listen to their warning. At No. 5, they picked who they thought was the best player available. Bailey joins a team in desperate need of wing play and will get opportunity immediately.

The concern surrounding Bailey now is whether or not he will show up. If he tries to hold out, Ainge could suspend him from the team and refuse to trade him away.