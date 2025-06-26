Bailey didn’t work out for any teams before the draft. He canceled scheduled interviews. He made it known, whether directly or through backchannels, that he had preferences on where he wanted to land. That alone rubbed many the wrong way, and when Utah, one of the teams he was rumored to avoid, called his name, the reactions were instant and intense.

One fan posted, “Ace Bailey… you’ve been humbled. Enjoy Utah…” Others piled on with similar sentiments, mocking the idea that Bailey might not have wanted to go to Salt Lake City. “Ace Bailey in Utah after everything is hilarious,” one user said. Another added, “Ace Bailey getting drafted to Utah after publicly announcing he doesn’t want to go there.”

But not everyone was laughing. A wave of Jazz fans quickly came to his defense, excited by the team’s bold move. “Ace Bailey to Utah yessir” one wrote, celebrating the pick. And some took a more optimistic tone, encouraging the young star to embrace the moment. “Big get for Utah. Ace Bailey is a problem.”

The polarizing reaction reflects Bailey’s story. He is not just another high flyer or streaky shooter. At Rutgers, he averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game and was a constant two-way presence on the court. His 6-foot-8 frame, combined with a 7-foot wingspan, makes him a nightmare matchup on both ends. He can defend multiple positions, shoot from deep, attack the rim, and finish in transition. He is explosive, confident, and unafraid of the big stage.

Scouts and analysts had him projected as high as second overall. What likely spooked teams was his insistence on controlling the process. That kind of move works when you are a seasoned veteran or a generational prospect. For an 18-year-old with one year of college ball, it came off as risky. But Utah took the chance, betting on the talent and the potential over the noise.

And from a basketball standpoint, the fit makes sense. The Jazz are still rebuilding around Lauri Markkanen and a core of promising young players. They need someone who can eventually be a go-to option on the wing, someone who can create his shot and guard the best perimeter players in the league. Bailey checks those boxes. He does not have to be the savior from day one, but the opportunity to grow into a star is there.

There are still hurdles to clear. Bailey will have to win over some fans and prove his commitment to the team. He will have to answer questions about his maturity, his leadership, and his ability to mesh with a locker room that values professionalism and effort. But in the NBA, talent wins out more often than not, and Bailey has plenty of it.

The next few months will be telling. Summer League will give Jazz fans a first look at their newest addition. If Bailey shows the flashes he did at Rutgers—deep shooting, defensive versatility, and highlight dunks—the crowd will come around quickly.

For now, he is one of the most talked-about names in the draft. Whether that attention turns into stardom or scrutiny depends on what happens next. But one thing is clear: Ace Bailey to Utah is a storyline that is just getting started.