The Utah Jazz are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. However, the club has already announced that three players are ruled out of the contest. The latest injury update seemingly has sports fans mocking Utah.

Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George are all ruled out for the game against the Kings. Markkanen is not dealing with an injury and is sitting to rest. Meanwhile, Kessler is dealing with a shoulder injury, and George has a right ankle sprain.

“Jazz Injury Report:

OUT – Keyonte George (right ankle sprain)

OUT – Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (rest)”

NBA fans saw the injury report and immediately blasted the Jazz for allegedly tanking. Many made hilarious jokes, while others want the league to take some sort of action. Either way, numerous individuals shared their opinions about Utah.

“Can we get Jazz Bear to ride in on a tank instead of a motorcycle? Flipping off Bobby Marks and the NBA would be extra delicious,” joked one fan.

This user said, “@NBA investigate this team. Take away their picks.”

“They are going to rest [Lauri Markkanen] until he's 32,” mocked another individual.

One sports fan stated, “Sitting on the bench in [the fourth quarter] is tiring. Rest well, Lauri.”

“Your franchise is an abomination to basketball. How is Markkanen out for ‘rest,' a day AFTER you had a night off?? This is why the modern NBA is dying, and if the NBA doesn't fine the s*** out of you for this, or penalize you in some way, organizations like yours are going to ruin the sport,” proclaimed an angry fan to the Jazz.

Utah caught some heat from NBA fans shortly after the 120-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Jazz decided to sit Markkanen, along with Jaren Jackson Jr., for most of the fourth quarter. During that stretch, Orlando outscored Utah 33-23 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Markkanen's next opportunity to play will come on Thursday when the Jazz face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah is currently the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.