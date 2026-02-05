The Utah Jazz acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that included eight total players. It's a move that massively improves Utah's front court for the future. With the deal done and Jackson yet to make his debut, the superstar forward sends an exciting message to the fanbase.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, posted a video of himself where he appears to be at an airport. The two-time All-Star informed Jazz fans that he is finally in Utah and that he can't wait to start playing for the team.

“What up, Jazz fans,” said Jackson. “I'm here. Take note. I'm excited to be here. Feels great. About to get some stuff done, but I'll be clocking in real soon. Appreciate ya'll.”

“Excited to be here… I’ll be clocking in real soon.” Jaren Jackson Jr. touches down in Utah after being traded from the Grizzlies to the Jazz 🎶 (via @utahjazz)pic.twitter.com/B37RyWSFEo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Jaren Jackson Jr. joins a Jazz team that is 16-35 through 51 games so far this season. Utah is seemingly in a rebuild, and adding Jackson to the roster gives the club a solid building block for the future. The eight-year veteran has been incredibly consistent throughout most of his career, serving as one of the league's most effective two-way players.

Jackson joins the Jazz after playing 45 games with the Grizzlies this season. In those contests, he is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is also shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the three-point line.

The Jazz are likely to start Jaren Jackson Jr. at center whenever he makes his debut with the team. However, he will more than likely move to power forward next season when Walker Kessler finally returns from the left shoulder injury that is forcing him to miss the entire 2025-26 campaign.