The Utah Jazz are not done reshaping their roster after completing a surprise blockbuster trade for Jaren Jackson Jr., and league chatter suggests further activity could follow before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

According to ClutchPoints, the Jazz remain aggressive on the trade market in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. An NBA insider reported that Utah is exploring opportunities to build upon the Jackson acquisition while also shopping veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and his expiring $19.3 million contract.

“In the immediate aftermath of their acquisition of Jackson, the Jazz remain very active on the trade market and are exploring options to potentially add on to this deal, league sources told @ClutchPoints,” the insider wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Jusuf Nurkic’s expiring $19.3M contract is also being shopped.”

Utah paid a steep price to land Jackson, sending out Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, a 2027 first-round pick via Minnesota, Cleveland or Utah (most favorable), a 2027 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick and a 2031 Phoenix Suns first-round pick. In return, the Jazz received Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr., signaling a clear commitment to retooling their frontcourt and defensive identity.

Jazz commit to Walker Kessler as long-term cornerstone amid trade deadline talks

While speculation has followed about additional roster shakeups, Siegel reported that the Jazz appear firm on one key decision involving center Walker Kessler. In a separate post, the ClutchPoints insider said Utah has no intention of moving Kessler ahead of the deadline.

“The Jazz will NOT be trading Walker Kessler, sources confirm to @ClutchPoints,” the post stated. “All indications point to Kessler, who will be a RFA in the offseason, receiving a new long-term deal from the Jazz.”

Kessler, 24, opened his fourth NBA season with career-best production before suffering a torn ACL. Through five games, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, three assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 70.3% from the field and 75% from 3-point range in 30.8 minutes per contest.

With Jackson now anchoring the lineup and Kessler viewed as a long-term piece, Utah appears positioned to remain active through the Feb. 5 deadline, focused on complementary moves rather than another headline-grabbing swing.