The Miami Dolphins seem to be entertaining the idea of adding a former star player from a divisional rival ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season.

The Dolphins are expected to get a visit from veteran linebacker Matthew Judon, with both sides reportedly intent on signing a deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Wrote Schultz on X (formerly Twitter): “Sources: The #Dolphins will host 4x Pro Bowl OLB Matthew Judon on a visit tomorrow. “Miami has been exploring pass-rush options, and Judon — who had 5.5 sacks last season in Atlanta — brings 72 career sacks to the table.”

Schultz added that Judon's visit is scheduled for this Monday.

“Matthew Judon’s visit with the #Dolphins begins today, and the expectation is that both sides are motivated to reach a deal.”

Judon, who last saw action in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL season, could have plenty of gas left in the tank, as evidenced by his aforementioned numbers in 2024. In addition to the sacks, he also had five passes defended and 41 combined tackles to go along with nine quarterback hits and five passes defended through 17 games (15 starts). However, Pro Football Focus gave him just an overall grade of 43.0 for his body of work with the Falcons.

The Dolphins appear to be a team that could use some help on the pass rush, based on the fact that they only had 36 sacks in 2026. Only six other teams had fewer sack production that season, in which Miami also posted just a 20.6 percent quarterback pressure rate, second worst in the AFC East division.

Speaking of which, Judon, who turned 33 years old last week, spent multiple years before in the division, having played three seasons for the New England Patriots. During his stint in Foxborough, Judon earned two of his Pro Bowl nods and also finished ninth in the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. In 2024, Judon was traded to the Falcons by the Patriots for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Judon started his NFL career in 2016, when the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fifth round (146th overall) of that year's NFL draft.