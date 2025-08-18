The Chicago Bears have big expectations for the 2025 NFL season. Chicago was hailed as the NFL's most improved team this offseason after hiring Ben Johnson and rebuilding the team's offensive line. The Bears gave their fans reason for optimism on Sunday when they destroyed the Bills 38-0 in their second preseason game.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised his QB Caleb Williams for his recent performances against the Bills.

“He's really been locked in,” Johnson said per Larry Mayer of chicagobears.com. “Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and one step back and that's really been the story of his training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about that as we've gone through. He's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where it's like, ‘That isn't good enough bud.' I thought really the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he's stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be to keep pushing in that direction.”

Chicago logged their first preseason shutout in 31 years against Buffalo.

Williams and the first-team offense played well on the opening series. They marched 92 yards down the field in seven plays. Olamide Zaccheaus scored a 36-yard touchdown that gave Chicago an early lead.

Caleb finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Williams also played well during joint practices with the Bills earlier in the week.

Ben Johnson praises Bears for great overall performance against Bills

The Bears delivered a complete game against the Bills on Sunday.

Coach Johnson went on to praise the rest of his team for their strong performance. He praised the Bears for playing clean football and having a solid operation throughout the game.

“All night tonight it had nothing to do with scheme,” Johnson concluded. “It was all about our guys and how they wanted to play the game. We asked them to play clean football. That's what I was most proud of. I thought our operation, from breaking the huddle to the snap of the ball on offense and our communication on defense, was really good.”

This win is encouraging because of what it says about Johnson's coaching staff. It seems that Johnson's culture is already taking root in Chicago.

If the Bears continue to improve throughout the season, they could become a dangerous team.

Next up for the Bears is their preseason finale against the Chiefs on August 22nd.