The Utah Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak following their 105-103 win on the road against the Boston Celtics on Monday. The Jazz sealed the win against the Celtics following a clutch bucket by Jusuf Nurkic with less than one second remaining on the game clock. Jaylen Brown was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing Celtics’ possession, ensuring the Jazz win.

Following a Keyonte George shot attempt that missed, Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a clutch offensive rebound and went up with a short hook shot that dropped. That bucket gave Nurkic 11 points for the game. He also finished with 11 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in a little over 31 minutes in what was his second start of the season. He shot 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

The Jazz have two more games left on their current road trip, with games against the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, before returning home next Monday.

Nurkic was originally acquired by the Jazz in an offseason trade that sent Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets. He had appeared in six games for the Jazz, including one start, coming into Monday’s matchup with the Celtics.

Nurkic had been averaging 7.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 15.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Nurkic is now is his 12th season in the NBA. He began his career with the Denver Nuggets, where he played for about two and half seasons from 2014-2016 until he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nurkic spent most of his career with the Blazers having played around six and half seasons with the organization. The Blazers traded him to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2023-24 season in the multiple team trade that saw Damian Lillard join the Milwaukee Bucks. Nurkic was then traded by the Suns to the Hornets at last season’s trade deadline.