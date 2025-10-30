When the Utah Jazz tipped-off the 2025-26 season, they were missing a key player in Isaiah Collier who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. His rookie season was also delayed due to injury, but once he returned, Collier quickly became a big part of the Jazz’s lineup. And with the Jazz starting off the season at 2-2, they’ll be getting a big boost back in the in lineup.

Isaiah Collier was officially cleared to return to the Jazz from his hamstring injury and is able to participate in full on-court activities, the team announced on Thursday. As part of his return to play reconditioning, he will be assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate. The Stars will begin their season on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Collier ultimately ended up having a better rookie season than players drafted ahead of him. He showed flashes of being capable of becoming the Jazz’s point guard of the future.

As a rookie, he appeared in 71 games, including 46 starts, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists with splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 24.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With Collier sidelined to start the season, the Jazz have been starting Keyonte George at point guard. It’s not yet clear if Collier will resume his starting role when he returns, or if he will come off the bench. He most likely will begin his season with the second unit.

The Jazz have been solid to begin the year, and have signaled a desire to compete this season. A big reason why the Jazz have started out playing fairly well is the franchise history-making start of Lauri Markkanen who already has a 50-point game this year.