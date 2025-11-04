ESPN analyst and former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Marcus Spears gave Philadelphia Eagles fans another reason to smile this week — even if he didn’t mean to. During Monday’s NFL Live segment, Spears jokingly vented about his growing admiration for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman after yet another headline-grabbing trade.

The exchange came the same day Philadelphia pulled off its latest blockbuster move, adding fuel to the ongoing debate over how the Eagles general manager keeps outmaneuvering his peers. For Spears, it was yet another example of the Eagles redefining front-office aggression in real time.

ESPN took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the clip of Spears voicing what every NFC East rival has thought for years. The moment instantly went viral as the panel laughed at his blend of frustration and respect.

“I hate Howie Roseman. … I actually admire the way he goes after winning championships.”

Roseman’s latest move — trading for Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips — was the final straw for Spears, who has seen enough of Philadelphia’s relentless roster building. The Eagles’ aggressive front-office approach has become a benchmark for the rest of the league, and Spears’ reaction captured it perfectly.

The Eagles entered their Week 9 bye at 6-2, sitting atop the NFC East and once again proving that Roseman’s blueprint for sustained success still works. Over the past few years, he’s added stars like A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, and D’Andre Swift while maintaining cap flexibility and a top-tier scouting department.

For Spears, the “hate” clearly comes from admiration. As a former Cowboy, he’s watched the GM turn the Eagles into the model of consistency that divisional rivals have long tried to replicate. His remarks quickly spread across social media, where even opposing fans agreed that Roseman’s calculated, risk-taking style keeps Philadelphia a step ahead of the competition.

The viral moment summed up the current state of the NFC East — a division defined by constant one-upmanship, where the Eagles keep setting the standard and their rivals keep trying to catch up. Spears’ humor struck a nerve because, in truth, Roseman’s success is hard to hate.

When it comes to front-office brilliance, the rest of the NFL might be laughing, but the Eagles are winning.