While some might say that it's a good problem to have for the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback situation with Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett could be tough to navigate for coach Jonathan Gannon.

Brissett had another strong showing in his third consecutive start in place of Murray, who's nursing a foot injury. He led the Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, at AT&T Stadium on Monday to snap their five-game losing streak.

Brissett went 21-of-31 for 261 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a one-yard punch. They improved to 3-5.

Gannon made it clear that Murray will still be the starting quarterback once he returns, while staying mum on whether Brissett will be given more playing time.

NFL legend Troy Aikman, who called the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys for Fox Sports, said it will be difficult for Gannon not to play Brissett moving forward, as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The #AZCardinals walk into Jerry World, control the game from start to finish, and beat the #Cowboys. Joe Buck just referenced the ‘elephant in the room' with Jacoby Brissett-Kyler Murray, with @TroyAikman saying they can’t take Brissett off the field now,” wrote Garafolo on X.

Brissett has been productive as the main guy under center, recording 860 yards and six touchdowns in his three straight starts. Murray, meanwhile, has played below par, registering 962 yards and six touchdowns in five games.

Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl champion, so he definitely knows what it takes to win. He probably sees something in the 32-year-old Brissett for him to urge the Cardinals to keep him on the field.

Murray could return in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It will be interesting to see what Gannon will do.