Much has been made over the years of the deficiencies in Rudy Gobert's game. The Minnesota Timberwolves devote such a huge portion of their salary cap to Gobert and yet his offensive flaws couldn't be any clearer. He cannot space the floor, he cannot make opponents pay for putting a smaller defender against him on the post, and he sometimes has cinder blocks for hands.

But there are times where Gobert forgets all about his shortcomings and tries out new things that can make even the most casual viewer go ooh and ahh. He is an NBA player after all, and he too has a deeper bag of tricks than the layman. On Tuesday night, the Timberwolves center went deep into his arsenal and pulled out an incredible Eurostep en route to an and-one layup in transition off of a turnover he manufactured.

Rudy Gobert with the tallest Euro-step you'll see tonight 😅pic.twitter.com/BTwbVnUM4p — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) January 21, 2026

Gobert looked so spry on that play that fans could easily forget that he's already 33 years of age. He intercepted a pass from Keyonte George, dribbled the ball on the fastbreak, and secured the rock enough that the swipe from the Utah Jazz guard did not pry the ball loose off of his fingertips.

The Timberwolves have been playing good basketball over the past few weeks (two-game losing streak notwithstanding) and Gobert's stellar play — Eurostep included — has played such a huge part in that.

Article Continues Below

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves look to get back to winning ways

The past two games have seen the Timberwolves take tough defeats to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in close contests where the margins were so tight.

Gobert continues to play his role to perfection, and the Timberwolves are following his lead on the defensive end on Tuesday against the Jazz. At the time of writing, Minnesota is up by double digits against Utah in the fourth quarter, and they look poised to get back to winning ways.