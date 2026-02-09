The Utah Jazz's trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. surprised many fans for a team with a fringe All-Star in Lauri Markkanen, and the third-worst record in the Western Conference. Still, the Jazz reportedly hope to land one of the better odds for the number one pick in this year's draft.

However, as one NBA executive pointed out, the Jazz still played all of their players in Saturday's 120-117 loss to the Orlando Magic, per insider Marc Stein's The Stein Line.

“They played all those players against Orlando. They didn't just sit everybody,” the NBA executive said. “You can't tell a team how to use their guys during a game.”

The Jazz have secured their frontcourt for the future in their dynamic duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen. With both players signed through at least 2028-29, the two-time All-Star and All-Defensive forward gives Markkanen, a 2023 All-Star and 20+ point scoring seven-footer, one of the league's better defensive forward in the NBA.

Jackson Jr., a two-time league-leader in blocks, had averaged 19.2 points on 47.5% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in his Jazz debut. Markkanen led with 27 points, seven rebounds, and one block.

The Jazz have the sixth-best odds to land the number one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s message to Jazz fans

Former Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. addressed Jazz fans after his trade ahead of last week's deadline was official. Jackson Jr. expressed his excitement in a video he posted on social media.

“What up, Jazz fans,” said Jackson. “I'm here. Take note. I'm excited to be here. Feels great. About to get some stuff done, but I'll be clocking in real soon. Appreciate ya'll.”

“Excited to be here… I’ll be clocking in real soon.” Jaren Jackson Jr. touches down in Utah after being traded from the Grizzlies to the Jazz 🎶 (via @utahjazz)pic.twitter.com/B37RyWSFEo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

The Jazz will continue their four-game road trip against the Heat on Monday.